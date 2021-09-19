Commercial remodeling permits totaled almost $3.4 million last month and the value of new home permits topped $1.6 million.
The largest remodeling permit, valued at $1.386 million, was for remodeling at the Sam’s Club at 802 N. Sheridan.
Next largest was a $750,000 permit to remodel 12,300-square feet at 402 SW B — formerly the Armed Services YMCA — for the Veterans Resource Center.
Deer Park Housing Partners purchased a $500,000 permit to construct a 3,600-square-foot community storm shelter at 2608 NW 24th.
The city issued permits for six new single-family homes last month.
Other large commercial remodeling permits included:
•A $200,000 permit for the Lawton Food Bank,1819 S. Sheridan, to add a drive-through pickup area;
•A $100,000 permit for remodeling at The Impact Center church, 2713 NW 22nd;
•Permits totaling $100,000 to upgrade the T-Mobile cell tower at 4105 W. Lee;
•A $60,000 permit to remodel the catheterization lab waiting room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;
•A $55,000 permit for a marijuana grow factory at No. SW F;
•A $50,000 permit for a parking lot expansion at Comanche Nation Health Care, 302 W. Rogers Lane;
•A $40,000 permit to remodeling the human resources waiting room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;
•A $24,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the Parker Place Living Centers, 7510 NW Sun Blvd.; and
•A $22,000 permit for a sprinkler System for Cosmic Gram Grow marijuana grow facility at 416 SE F.