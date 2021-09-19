Parker Living Center

Workers build the frame of the Parker Living Centers under construction at 7510 NW Sun Blvd. The first phase of the project is two 7,000-square-foot buildings, with each building providing space for 16 intellectually and developmentally disabled residents. The owners are Dan and Sue Wigington and Heather and Craig Clement.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Commercial remodeling permits totaled almost $3.4 million last month and the value of new home permits topped $1.6 million.

The largest remodeling permit, valued at $1.386 million, was for remodeling at the Sam’s Club at 802 N. Sheridan.

Next largest was a $750,000 permit to remodel 12,300-square feet at 402 SW B — formerly the Armed Services YMCA — for the Veterans Resource Center.

Deer Park Housing Partners purchased a $500,000 permit to construct a 3,600-square-foot community storm shelter at 2608 NW 24th.

The city issued permits for six new single-family homes last month.

Other large commercial remodeling permits included:

•A $200,000 permit for the Lawton Food Bank,1819 S. Sheridan, to add a drive-through pickup area;

•A $100,000 permit for remodeling at The Impact Center church, 2713 NW 22nd;

•Permits totaling $100,000 to upgrade the T-Mobile cell tower at 4105 W. Lee;

•A $60,000 permit to remodel the catheterization lab waiting room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;

•A $55,000 permit for a marijuana grow factory at No. SW F;

•A $50,000 permit for a parking lot expansion at Comanche Nation Health Care, 302 W. Rogers Lane;

•A $40,000 permit to remodeling the human resources waiting room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;

•A $24,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the Parker Place Living Centers, 7510 NW Sun Blvd.; and

•A $22,000 permit for a sprinkler System for Cosmic Gram Grow marijuana grow facility at 416 SE F.