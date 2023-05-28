A major renovation of McMahon Memorial Auditorium helped boost the value of Lawton building permits to more than $12 million in April.
New residential construction remained steady as the city issued permits for 10 new single-family homes valued at $2.286 million.
Commercial permits totaled $8.86 million with most of that accounted for in a $6.754 million permit for remodeling McMahon Memorial Auditorium at 801 NW Ferris.
The project consists of renovations to approximately 13,500 square feet of existing auditorium and lobby space and construction of an approximately 4,800-square-foot addition on the east side of the existing building. Major components of the project include a new elevator, new heating and air conditioning, and restroom additions and ADA compliant renovations. Estimated construction time is 16 months.
“The biggest thing is pretty much 100 percent replacement” of the heating and air conditioning system. Max Sasseen, a member of the McMahon Auditorium Authority said new heating and air conditioning will replace a system that is “old and temperamental.” The new system will allow the staff to switch from heating to air conditioning, or vice versa, on their computers instead of having to call someone to come make the change, he said.
Sasseen said the project will “essentially tear off the east side of the building” to allow construction of a new mechanical room for the new heating/air conditioning system, as well as space for other improvements. The fire protection also will be upgraded.
The size of the women’s bathroom will be tripled and made ADA-compliant, Sasseen said, and there will be a new family bathroom.
The east side also will have a new elevator from the lobby to the balcony, allowing patrons with limited mobility to sit in the balcony for the first time. A new walkway will allow people to go backstage without having to go outside.
The city also granted a $750,000 permit to construct a new 7Brew drive-through coffee shop at 923 N. Sheridan between Aldi’s and Panera Bread. The company, based in Rogers, Ark., has embarked on a major expansion and now has 89 stands, according to its website.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $500,000 permit to remodel space at 1926 NW 82nd for The Buckle clothing store;
•A $150,000 remodeling permit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;
•A $49,000 permit for portable classrooms for Iglesia De Deos Casa Oracion Church of God, 1607 SW Douglas;
•A $40,000 permit for upgrades to a Verizon cell tower at 1202 NW Lawton Ave.;
•A $40,000 roofing permit for the Burger King at 2635 Cache Road;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 4309 NE Flycatcher Lane; and
•A $20,000 remodeling permit for Napoli’s Vape & Smoke, 1314 N. Sheridan.