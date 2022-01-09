The ninth annual Red River Crops Conference: Planning for Success conference designed for producers in Southwest Oklahoma and the Texas Rolling Plains is set for Jan. 19-20 in the Jackson County Expo Center, 300 S. Todd Lane, Altus.
The goal of the conference is to provide agricultural producers on both sides of the Red River with relevant management information that will create and enhance the profitability of their farm and ranch enterprises, Emi Kimura, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist, Vernon, said in a press release.
Kimura said this region offers high agricultural potential when all of the conditions align. Pastures of both introduced grasses and native species have the potential to support traditional cattle operations. Crop mixes include but are not limited to cotton, wheat, and grain and forage sorghum. More recently, producers have discovered that canola, guar and sesame can also be successfully cultivated within this environment, according to the press release.
AgriLife Extension and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service collaborate to offer the annual event, alternating hosting duties between the two states.
The two-day event will begin with registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and conclude at 2:15 p.m. both days.
The cost is $25 per person for one or both days. Lunch will be served each day and preregistration is encouraged by Friday for meal counts.
The registration form and checks payable to the Red River Crops Conference should be mailed to: Jackson County OSU Extension, 2801 N. Main St., Suite A, Altus, OK 73521.
Continuing education units will be offered, including six from the Texas Department of Agriculture — one integrated pest management and two general on Jan. 19, and three general on Jan. 20. Seven certified crop adviser credits have been approved as well as three Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry units.
For more information, call 580-477-7962 or contact the nearest AgriLife Extension or Oklahoma Cooperative Extension office.