Cameron University students and alumni, as well as community members from throughout Southwest Oklahoma, are invited to explore career opportunities during the Red River Career Connection, a virtual job fair that is slated to take place from March 7-11.
The Red River Career Connection will offer virtual sessions targeted at various industry segments, allowing job seekers to hone in on the industries they wish to explore, according to a press release.
Job seekers should register at https://www.cameron.edu/RRCE in order to receive Zoom links to the virtual sessions they wish to attend. Registration is free.
During the Zoom sessions, participating employers will provide an overview of their business and explain how job seekers can learn more about employment opportunities.
Zoom sessions will take place throughout the week of March 7 and will be offered in the following segments:
Monday, March 7: Computing and Technology, Mathematical Sciences – 10 a.m.; Education, Graduate and Professional Programs – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8: Communication, including journalism and media production; English and Foreign Languages; Graphic Design; Art, Music and Theatre Arts – 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 9: Various employers that may not fit other categories, seasonal positions, positions which do not require a degree – 9 a.m.; Business, including accounting, business administration, finance, management and marketing – 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 10: Behavioral and Social Sciences, including psychology, family and child studies, history, political science, criminal justice and sociology – 10 a.m.; Sports and Exercise Science – 2 p.m.
Friday, March 11: Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences – 9:30 a.m.; Chemistry, Physics and Engineering – 1:30 p.m.
For more information, email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2209.