The Wall Street Journal and Real Trends have ranked Pam & Barry’s Team at Re/Max of Lawton No. 2 for Transaction Sides among small teams in the United States for 2020. The team led by Pam Marion and Barry Ezerski completed 551 transactions for 2019.
“Being a part of a community that continues to support our team year after year is truly a blessing,” Marion said. “We are so grateful many wonderful families and individuals trust us to help guide them on their home buying or selling journeys, especially in today’s uncertain times.”
“Thank you to our awesome team who continues to work relentlessly to provide exceptional service. Whether it’s coming in early or staying late, each member of our team always goes the extra mile to ensure every client has a smooth transaction,” Ezerski said. “We are very honored and excited to receive this achievement. We will continue to work hard, learn, and evolve to provide the best service possible to our clients.”
The team also is ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma by Transaction Sides and Volume. Pam & Barry’s team have ranked in the nation’s top 70 of all teams every year since the Wall Street Journal/Real Trends rankings started in 2007.