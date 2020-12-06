TULSA — Beginning with the January 2021 billing cycle, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will increase the fuel cost adjustment on customer bills to reflect higher prices for natural gas and purchased power.
For a typical residential customer who uses 1,100 kWh of electricity a month, the fuel cost increase will amount to approximately $5 a month.
The adjustment is necessary to align the costs that PSO pays to purchase fuel for its power generating stations with the amounts that are charged customers for those purchases, PSO said in a press release. Because fuel costs vary from predicted costs, the factor must be adjusted — up or down — to make sure customers pay only the fuel costs that PSO actually incurs — no more or less.
“We understand any change to rates can be concerning for customers and we are continually monitoring fuel costs to assure customers are paying no more or less than the actual costs,” said Matthew Horeled, PSO Vice President – Regulatory and Finance. “At the beginning of 2020, fuel costs were at historically low levels. Now, as natural gas prices continue to rebound into 2021, we’re beginning to reduce the gap between today’s actual fuel costs and where they were prior to 2020.”
PSO’s fuel factors will be reviewed again in the spring of 2021 to determine if further adjustments are necessary. PSO is prohibited from making a profit on fuel costs.
Customers looking for information on how to save money on their electric bills are encouraged to visit PSOklahoma.com/save.