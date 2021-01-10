Oklahoma City businesswoman Teresa Moisant has been inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame of the Irving, Texas-based Promotional Products Association Inc. (PPAI)
Moisant and her late husband, Bill Moisant, started Moisant Promotional Products in 1990 and grew the distributorship to a multi-million-dollar business, selling and supplying thousands of clients with custom-branded clothing, pens, totes and other paraphernalia.
In Lawton, her current clients include Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, Great Plains Technology Center and City of Lawton.
Featured on the cover of this month’s PPAI magazine, Moisant is lauded for her many years of leadership and investing in others.
Moisant has supported the trade association in various capacities, including helping develop a women’s leadership conference, serving on its education foundation board, and speaking about the industry as an ambassador to college students, chambers of commerce and others.