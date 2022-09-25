STILLWATER — Drought conditions are still a major factor right now as producers strategize when and how much wheat to sow over the next few weeks.

A current lack of subsoil moisture limits wheat’s potential to sprout and germinate, and some farmers may decide to “dust in” wheat. The Oklahoma State University Extension fact sheet on planting dual purpose wheat explains dusting it in as a technique that plants seeds in shallow soil (less than 1 inch) in the hopes of rainfall later this fall.