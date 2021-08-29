The Southwest Power Pool will begin immediate work on the root causes of problems that affected power supply during February’s winter storm, problems that included Public Service Company customers and others.
Lanny Nickell, vice president and chief operating officer for the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) provided a comprehensive overview for members of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission recently, highlighting issues that caused problems and how SPP and its member entities will address them. SPP is a regional transmission organization that covers states in the central park of the United States, stretching from North Texas to the Canadian border.
SPP’s responsibility is ensuring operating grid reliability, maintaining a balance between supply and demand, and ensuring the transmission grid is reliability operated and not exceeding safe operating limits. Transmission grids and generators are owned and maintained by member companies, including PSO and Southwestern Electric Power Co. in Oklahoma.
That balance was severely tested in February when SPP experienced record low temperatures throughout most of its footprint, Nickell said, adding temperatures drove record high demand.
“We did not have enough generation available to us. We had to interrupt load,” Nickell said, explaining that interruption of service (which included Southwest Oklahoma) came only after the company asked consumers to voluntarily reduce demand.
Conservation operations were enacted Feb. 15-16, when SPP members began implementing “load shed,” meaning power was temporarily cut. Oklahoma was assigned about 26 percent of SPP’s total interruptions in those two days, Nickell said, adding normal operations were restored by the end of the week.
Insufficient supply was a decided change for SPP, which typically exports energy to neighboring power entities.
“To be importing up to 6 megawatts is something we don’t do,” Nickell said.
Nickell said the problems SPP and its members experienced boils down to a lack of generation availability, with the biggest problem caused by about a third less natural gas available. Extremely high market prices were another problem, he said, adding that at one point, SPP saw market wholesale prices of $4,200 per megawatt hour because of “unheard of” market prices for natural gas.
“We’ve never seen that in our footprint before,” he said. “That is the single largest contributing factor to the cost of electricity in this time.”
Commission Chair Dana Murphy said while caps on the price of electricity might be a solution, SPP has no control over the price of natural gas.
“There’s not much we can do about it, if anything,” Nickell said, explaining while the industry has market caps for wholesale energy, it cannot control the price of natural gas.
Another part of the problem was transmission congestion that prevented SPP “from being able to use every last megawatt hour that we did have available to us.” Members minimized that effect with its actions, to include the load shed procedures. In response to a question from Commissioner Todd Hiett, Nickell said he doesn’t recall Oklahoma having congestion in its facilities.
“The majority of transmission congestion was in the northern part of the footprint,” he said.