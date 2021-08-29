Southwest Power Pool’s staff analysis resulted in 22 recommendations to resolve identified issues.
Four are Tier 1, meaning they must be addressed immediately to avoid severe reliability, financial, operational compliance or reputational risks. Actions will address root causes “and we need to start addressing root causes,” said SPP Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell.
Two of the four are associated with fuel assurance: develop policies to enhance fuel assurance so members may improve generation availability; and evaluate and advocate improvements in gas industry policies, to include price caps, to ensure a gas supply is readily and affordability available during extreme events.
Two others are associated with resource planning and availability: perform ongoing assessments of the attributes SPP needs from its resources; and improve or develop policies to ensure sufficient resources will be available during normal and extreme conditions.
Thirteen recommendations are in Tier 2 (necessary to minimize risk) and five in Tier 3 (valuable things to improve response or communications). Recommendations ranged from developing policies to improve gas-electric coordination, to improving agreement provisions with neighboring entities, to improving communications with customers.
The SPP board directed Tier 1 work to begin immediately, with the other two tiers prioritized “along with other work already on our plate,” Nickell said. Staff was directed to submit a project plan in October.
“They want us to look at why natural gas was not available to us. We will do additional analysis in that area,” Nickell said, about what Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chair Dana Murphy said would be a “multi-pronged issue.”