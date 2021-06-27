The City Planning Commission has recommended a change in zoning code that planners say recognizes the needs of today’s townhouse owner.
Commissioners agreed to amend the definition of a townhouse to allow a free-standing structure without a common wall, the definition included in existing code. If City Council members accept that amendment, townhouses will be defined as a building on its own separate lot containing a single-family dwelling that may be attached to no more than nine other townhouses (the existing definition says is attached to those other units, with a common wall between them).
Each unit is to have a front and rear entrance, private outdoor area, and access to common open space (those requirements remain the same).
Detached townhouses in vogue
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said a number of townhouse developments are being planned or built in Lawton, and developers are telling city planners people “want detached townhouses,” meaning they would be separate buildings without a common wall.
Rogalski said the new language would give developers the option of a line of townhouses sharing common walls, or allowing them to be individual units. There may be no more than nine townhouses in common; more than that is an apartment complex, Rogalski said.
Other code provisions would still apply, to include a 10-foot fire separation between units, unless there are fire walls.
Rogalski said townhouses differ from traditional family dwellings in that they are on smaller lots, meaning much smaller yards, and there is a common space requirement.
“There is a smaller lot, but they provide other open space,” he said, of the lack of yard space evident in traditional neighborhoods.