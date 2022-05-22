Lon Parks wonders about the conflicts that could result between a new commercial business on Northeast Flower Mound Road and a heavily used sidewalk adjacent to the site.
But, Jeff Sadler said he believes the site proposed for a Dollar General store was well researched and is a good fit for the area.
Even members of the City Planning Commission have split on the issue to grant commercial zoning at 713 NE Flower Mound Road, in part because of residential opposition.
The proposal from developers associated with Dollar General are seeking C-1 Local Commercial District zoning on a vacant tract zoned A-1 General Agriculture District, located on the east side of Flower Mound Road between Northeast Cache Road and East Gore Boulevard. The tract is located directly north of two residential additions, and neighbors aren’t convinced they want a commercial entity that close to their homes.
Dispute over parking spaces
It’s a rezoning request complicated by several issues, including the fact it must go through several city entities. Not only does the corporate entity need a commercial rezoning from the Planning Commission and City Council, it also needs a special exception from the Board of Adjustment to change what city code requires as 42 parking spaces down to the 35 spaces Dollar General said it really needs, based on years of building experience. The Board of Adjustment was to have considered that request last week, but the item was stricken because it was listed as a variance rather than a special exception. The item will be reconsidered later this month, city officials said.
Those multiple needs were the reason Deborah Jones, a Planning Commission member who also is a former city planner, opposed the rezoning request. Jones said applicants are working in reverse order, in terms of the order in which requests associated with the tract should be submitted to the appropriate bodies. She said the rezoning with its binding site plan (meaning, no significant changes may be made without approval from the city) should go through the Planning Commission and council before it appears before the Board of Adjustment for an exception to parking requirements.
“In past decades, we came to blows over parking spaces,” Jones said, of the importance attached to setting exactly how many parking spaces a commercial entity must have.
Jones said unless there is a “bonafide hardship,” there is no rationale for lessening the number of parking spaces.
“I don’t think the applicant determines the number of spaces. The city determines the number of spaces,” she said.
But, Charlotte Brown, license and permit supervisor, said Dollar General’s request is coming through a special exception, which doesn’t require the hardship determination.
Jones had another concern: While actions by the Planning Commission are recommendations to the City Council (meaning, the council has the final say), decisions by the Board of Adjustment are binding and can only be challenged in court (meaning, the council has no say).
“We’re getting into murky waters,” she said, adding her recommendation was to approve the rezoning with 42 parking spaces required, then allow the applicant to go to the Board of Adjustment to lower that number to 37 (on the Board of Adjustment agenda, it was 35 spaces).
Residents unhappy
Residents are unhappy for other reasons: Some simply don’t want a commercial business that close to them.
Liz George, an attorney representing residents Yvonne and James Landmark, said the commercial tract would be directly across from a sidewalk that is “widely used by walkers.” She said the Landmarks also question the need for the store because there is similar store within a mile. Parks, who lives across from the proposed tract, asked commissioners to reject the rezoning for the same reason, saying he fears a bottle neck will result from the conflict between vehicles using the business and pedestrians using the sidewalk.
However, Sadler argued the Dollar General was a good use for the tract.
Church approves use
“Driveways cross sidewalks all over town,” Sadler said, adding the property is owned by First Baptist Church, whose leadership feels this is a good use. “I trust their judgment to put this where it needs to be.”
Mike Keahbone, pastor of First Baptist Church, said church leaders ensure that “everything we do improves us as a church.”
“We are very careful,” he said, of the thought given to the project. “We just feel this is a very strong opportunity to invest in Lawton.”
John Jones, a commission member who also is a developer, pointed to the residential nature of the area, saying Flower Mound Road wasn’t designed as a commercial street.
“There are no businesses in this area,” he said. “This could change the direction of development.”
“It’s a five-lane street,” countered Planning Commission Chairman David Denham.
“Show me other commercial businesses, David,” Jones said.
Kameron Good, a city planner, said the request comes with a binding site plan which would require opaque screening on the south side to shield it from residential properties and a tree line to muffle noises. Commissioners still split over the proposal, with only three of the seven members present voting for approval. Denham said that means the request will proceed to the council with a negative Planning Commission recommendation.