After a hotter-than-expected spring and early summer, Lawton building permits cooled in August.
Builders purchased permits totaling $2.35 million last month. Commercial permits totaled $1.61 million. The city issued only one permit for a single-family home last month. The value was put at $250,000.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $500,000, was for a new 1,600-square-foot Sonic restaurant at 1609 N. Sheridan which will replace the Sonic that was formerly at 2820 N. Sheridan.
The second-largest commercial permit, valued at $450,000, was to remodel the Country Mart supermarket at 4510 E. Lee.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $200,000 permit to construct a 1,239-square-foot Chiefs Smokin’ Ice House at 1801 W. Gore;
•A $150,000 remodeling permit for a 1,480-square-foot Marco’s Pizza at 5127 W. Gore;
•A $70,000 permit for remodeling at the newly reopened AMC Patriot 13 theater, 2803 NW 67th;
•A $55,000 permit to upgrade the T-Mobile cell tower at 914 NW 21st;
•A $37,000 permit to construct a sidewalk at Ridgecrest Elementary School, 1614 NW 47th;
•A $15,000 remodeling permit for a Ross Donuts store at 1807 W. Gore; and
•A $15,000 remodeling permit for a marijuana dispensary at 1907 W. Gore.