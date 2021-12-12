Using the contractor already on site would save the City of Lawton $40,000 when upgrading parking near Ned Shepler Park for the new Lawton Farmers Market complex.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to amend an existing lease with the Lawton Farmers Market Institute, a change that would remove the requirement that the institute handle all upgrades related to the indoor/outdoor farmers market being built between Southwest 5th and Southwest 4th streets, just south of West Gore Boulevard. The 8,000-square-foot complex is being built in what was parking for the old Wayne Gilley City Hall, the nearby City Hall Annex and the abandoned city police station.
Dr. Ed Legako said contractors anticipate the building will be ready for occupancy by late January, becoming the permanent home of the farmers market that now rotates between sites on Cameron University, depending on the time of year.
While work is nearing completion, the architect for the $2.8 million project has recommended existing parking on the north side of the complex be replaced, rather than directing the contractor to simply pour new concrete against the broken concrete drive and entrance from Southwest 4th Street. Some parking was removed as part of the construction project, but now is being replaced as the construction project nears completion.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the architect looked at a project to replace concrete parking on the north side of the complex, recommending the contractor fix what is there and remark the site to add eight more spaces in the 11,064 square foot space, for a total of 26 stretching between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, north and west of the farmers market.
“The contractor quoted us a pretty good price,” Rogalski said, explaining the contractor on site will do the additional work for $90,000.
The cost to the City of Lawton to do the work with its own contractor would be $130,000, Rogalski said.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who chairs the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA), said LETA has hired an architectural firm to craft conceptual designs for what city officials envision as a downtown park on the vacant Wayne Gilley City Hall site. The farmers market was envisioned as one of the anchors for park space that will stretch to Southwest B Avenue, providing upgrades such as picnic tables, more vegetation, a water feature and a small amphitheater.
“It’s silly to do half a road,” Burk said, of concrete upgrades associated with the farmers market, adding the city needs to upgrade parking and driving in the entire area to become part of a revitalized downtown.
“We need more green space,” he said, adding that once the City Hall Annex is gone (that building will be razed when current occupants are moved to renovated floors in Lawton City Hall), “that becomes an immensely huge area for us.”
Legako said the City of Lawton already has more than $200,000 invested in the $2.8 million project, $200,000 allocated to the project by the City Council in 2020 and additional $16,755 the council voted in October to provide for parking. He said concrete already has been poured for parking and roads on the south side of the complex and the contractor is ready to complete the rest of the area, along with landscaping improvements.
“We can’t get it done much cheaper,” Legako said, of the work needed to bring the concrete paving on the north side up to standards.
Legako estimated the project will be completed within six weeks. Institute officials said earlier this year that once the indoor/outdoor complex is completed, the farmers market will move permanently to downtown.
Council members were unanimous in their support of the idea to provide the $90,000 to cover the cost, deciding the funding would come from the economic development fund supported by the hotel-motel tax. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce also must pass a resolution approving that funding designation before it can be made, Rogalski said.
Upon completion, the Lawton Farmers Market Institute will deed the complex to the City of Lawton, then lease it from the city for $10 a year.