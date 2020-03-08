Pam Marion, broker associate and co-owner of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals, is the first recipient of RE/MAX’s Luminary of Distinction Award in the mid-state region of Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri.
The Luminary of Distinction is the most exclusive award and the highest level of achievement a Realtor can earn with RE/MAX.
Pam was awarded this honor out of 130,000 RE/MAX Realtors. Until this year, only 68 people worldwide have been awarded the Luminary of Distinction.
“The Luminary of Distinction Award is a significant accomplishment, and we are extremely proud of Pam,” said Barry Ezerski.
Pam was born in Korea where she was raised and educated. In 1977 Pam moved across the world to the United States. In 1989, without knowing anyone, she began her real estate career in Oklahoma.
“I am so thankful for God, my team, and the support of our community. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Marion said.
Marion also has been inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and has received a Lifetime Achievement award and a Circle of Legends award.