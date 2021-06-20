Pam & Barry’s Team – RE/MAX Professionals, ranked in third place for medium real estate teams in the entire nation for 2020.
This prestigious ranking system is in its 16th year and is compiled and published by Real Trends + Tom Ferry International Coaching in a list that has come to be known as The Thousand list of America’s top 1,000 real estate professionals and teams.
In 2020, Pam & Barry’s Team completed 596 transactions (sales). For this achievement, the team received the third-place ranking in transactions for medium teams, or teams that consist of 6 to 10 realtors. In fact, since 2004 when the rankings began, the team has been ranked year after year, according to a press release.
“We are just so truly blessed to have been able to help so many with their real estate needs,” said Pam Marion. “Our clients are so important to us. Our goal is to provide expert assistance to each and every one. Whether they are looking to buy, sell, or anything else, we are going to be there with them every step of the way. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Pam & Barry’s Team has been a leader in the real estate industry in Lawton, Southwest Oklahoma, and the region since Pam Marion and Barry Ezerski joined together to create their team in 2002.
Since then, the team has helped over 10,000 families, individuals and investors with all their real estate needs. The team offers comprehensive real estate services: buying, selling, investment, land purchase and sales, new construction, and commercial real estate.
“Our team is what makes us,” said Barry Ezerski. “The professionals we have — from our buyer and listing specialists to our support staff — do everything they can to help our clients. We have an awesome team, and Pam and I feel so blessed to work with such great people on a daily basis.“