With the end of school and summer just around the corner, Americans are looking to travel.
Tripadvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals that travel is making a big comeback. Nearly half of Americans, 43 percent, in a recent Tripadvisor survey believe travel activity will rebound within three months. With Americans no longer settling for staycations and COVID restrictions beginning to lift, it appears true vacation getaways are back on the itinerary.
For those ready to kick the doors open and run screaming into the wild, Hossein Moini, president of Adventure Travel, has some advice.
Moini’s first suggestion for travel is to get vaccinated. There has been a lot of talk of a “vaccine passport,” however requirements for such documentation have yet to materialize.
The European Union will be easing restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers by late June, according to proposals by the European Commission. The EU has proposed a “Digital Green Certificate” vaccine passport, but also allow certificates from non-EU countries based on national law, according to U.S. State Department reports.
“It is a moving target on a daily basis,” Moini said. “It all depends on what the different governments are making decisions to do. And then, in addition to that, what the CDC is doing on a daily basis. The rules are always changing.”
Following CDC guidance and speaking with a travel agent can help navigate the muddy waters of overseas travel, Moini said.
Some areas, including the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, may require getting a COVID test 72 hours prior to entry or re-entry. Destinations like Mexico also are offering free COVID tests at some resorts prior to returning back Stateside.
The best thing to do is check the travel requirements for the countries you want to visit and be flexible, Moini said.
Travel within the Continental U.S. isn’t even as simple as it was pre-COVID. For example, Disney parks are still not operating at 100 percent. While families are excited to have tickets to enter the parks, they may not know they also need to make additional reservations to enter — this has left many families, tickets in hand, stranded at the gates of Mickey bliss.
“Those are some of the things that we are trying to communicate really hard with people to make sure that they’re aware that a lot has changed,” Moini said. “Vaccination is going to be a big thing for the folks who want to travel and if you are vaccinated, that’s going to make it a much easier process.”
The time honored tradition of visiting the nation’s parks has its complications as well, Moini said. Every park has different guidelines and restrictions. Some may have open camp sites, others may not. Check with the individual parks to be sure what amenities are available before you travel.
“If you’re driving your RV to a national park and looking for an RV hookup, if you’re not booking two or three months in advance, there’s absolutely no way you’re getting in,” Moini said.
All is not gloom and doom though. Cruises are open to ports outside the U.S., but are working with the CDC to reopen ports. On the plus side, cruises are booking at 50 to 70 percent capacity while still providing the same amenities at the regular prices.
Resorts in Mexico are a great option in Moini’s opinion. The resorts have been operating well under capacity for the past year and many are jumping at the chance to cater to vacationers’ needs with expanded amenities, less crowds and some discounts.
At the top of Moini’s list of summer travel destinations is Hawaii.
“Hawaii has just done such a great job of a taking care of the tourists and making sure that they are safe,” Moini said. “They started taking those steps a long time ago and they are doing great.”
Travel is picking up, Moini said. Travelers really need to plan in advance. What was once a spontaneous travel adventure may not be feasible now, so research where you’re going. Check that areas’ COVID guidelines and restrictions. Follow CDC recommendations and have a fun vacation.