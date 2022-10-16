The City of Lawton won’t stop residents from building structures in areas where water flow isn’t strong enough to fight fires.
But construction is at your own risk and builders must sign a document to that effect.
The City Council agreed last week to create an insufficient fire flow agreement waiver, a document that would allow residents to receive a building permit for areas where water pressure in city waterlines isn’t strong enough to provide “fire flow,” meaning water pressure strong enough so firefighters can use it to fight fires. The waiver — which stays with the property even when it is sold — holds the City of Lawton harmless from fire-related damage or destruction.
The decision will resolve an issue city officials have with a 480-acre tract in southwest Lawton, west of Southwest 67th Street and south of Bishop Road. Water pressure there is adequate for residential water usage, but not strong enough to meet national standards for fire flow. As a result, the city has been rejecting building permits for property owners there.
City Council members attempted to resolve the issue earlier this year by exploring the idea of removing the tract from the city limits, but residents opposed de-annexation. The council instead voted to upgrade waterlines, but that project will take time to complete and in the meantime, city building codes will not allow building permits because of inadequate fire flow.
Waiver resolves issue
The waiver resolves that issue, city officials said about a document that specifies the property owner knows he/she has requested a building permit where there may be insufficient water pressure to protect their property from fire. Signing the waiver specifies the owner knows the pressure may be insufficient and will hold the City of Lawton harmless from any resulting damage. The waiver also is binding on any subsequent owner.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said while the waiver eliminates a building code requirement for fire hydrants, in the case of a property owner seeking permission to continue building near Southwest 67th Street, ‘he would not have any fire protection.” Whisenhunt said once the city completes its projects to install larger waterlines and new hydrants in that area, property owners could rescind their waiver, but it would remain in effect until then.
In the meantime, because property owners would acknowledge there is no fire protection, “their insurance rates probably would reflect that,” he said.
Firefighers need adequate water pressure
Fire Chief Jared Williams said while the fire department supports the idea of waivers, firefighters also know they need adequate pressure.
“We need fire-fighting ability,” he said, adding the department doesn’t have the ability to bring 4,000 gallons of water to a fire in the first 15 minutes (meaning, they must rely on waterlines at the scene).
As a result, unless someone is inside a structure in low fire flow areas, firefighters will not enter the structure and confine their activities outside the building.
“We’re not committing firefighters without water,” Williams said.
Mayor Stan Booker said the waivers are not new territory; they are used in Oklahoma City, which has miles of rural areas. Booker said the concept is important for Lawton’s efforts to keep new property owners building inside the city limits.
“We’re pushing development outside the city,” he said. “We have to have a business model to promote growth in the city.”
Property owners who don’t sign the waiver won’t receive a building permit, meaning they can’t build a structure.