OKLAHOMA CITY — A thriving Oklahoma economy for most of 2022 helped propel Gross Receipts to the Treasury to a record calendar year high, but recently there has been a slowdown in growth, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced.

The 12-month gross receipts of $17.4 billion set a new all-time high. Compared to last year, revenues expanded almost 15 percent. However, during the past few months, the rate of growth has moderated. For December, the monthly total collections grew 5.7 percent compared to a year ago, according to a press release.