OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Parks director Kris Marek said visitation at state parks is up 2.5 million in a pandemic year, which in turn has seen increased revenues from the state’s parking program.
During a press conference in Oklahoma City Thursday, Marek said the program, which began June 15, has raised just over $718,000 as of Oct. 31, all of which Marek says will be reinvested into the parks. The program was implemented after a 2019 analysis of state park facilities and infrastructure found that, for years, funding levels have been well below the amount needed to adequately maintain Oklahoma state parks at a level that would ensure the safe and enjoyable use of parklands, Marek said. In response, the tourism department developed a “multi-pronged strategy to streamline processes, reduce operational costs and increase revenue to adequately fund capital reinvestment in Oklahoma parks.”
Funding generated by the Parking Pass Program will provide much-needed resources to return park facilities and infrastructure to an acceptable standard and maintain them at that standard, said Marek.
Oklahoma Tourism Director Jerry Winchester said at the press conference that he and his staff determined the department needs an additional $40 million annually to improve and maintain park infrastructure, lodging and assets, including trails, swimming pools, parking lots, restrooms, boat ramps and more.
“Just to maintain the $4 billion in the assets we have takes about $40 million a year and we know state parks is not going to get $40 million from the Legislature each year,” Winchester said. “The fees are generating revenue to maintain and improve the parks and all of the fees are going back into the parks for maintenance and improvements.”
The program had a rocky start due to the pandemic but has since smoothed out. With an annual budget nearly half of what it was in 2009, Winchester said his department had to find other ways to generate revenue. He said most of the feedback about the program has been positive with many saying they are fine with paying a fee if it helps improve Oklahoma parks.
“We rolled it out and had a few growing pains but we worked through those and now everything’s rolling pretty well,” said Winchester. “Visitors don’t seem to have any issues with it.”