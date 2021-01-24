Baker Hughes BKR, -1.69% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 2 to 289 this week. That followed increases in each of the last eight weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 5 to 378, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude CLH21, -0.55% continued to trade sharply lower following the data, losing 75 cents, or 1.4%, to $52.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
