Oklahoma is finally welcoming more visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic. And initiatives are currently underway to further increase the number of tourists.
“We didn’t think we’d be able to rebound that quickly,” Jennifer Mullins said during a tourism luncheon July 13 at the Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton.
Mullins is the director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department’s travel promotions division, the marketing and branding arm of the Tourism & Recreation Department, with an annual budget of $14 million and 75 employees.
Mullins had some positive news for the attendees of the luncheon: Travel spending is back at pre-pandemic levels.
While travel spending had gone down a staggering 77 percent in April 2020 due to COVID-19 compared to pre-pandemic 2019, travel spending just went up 4 percent in May 20222 compared to 2019, after a plus of 2 percent in April. Over $800 million is spent each month on travel in Oklahoma.
While air travel is still down 11 percent in May 2022 vs. 2019, auto trips in turn went up by 7 percent, and lodging demand rose by 1 percent, Mullins reported.
Southwest Oklahoma, which includes Comanche County and Lawton Fort Sill, counts millions of visitors every year, and only a fraction of those come from Oklahoma. Most visitors of Southwest Oklahoma are from Texas, almost double as much as those from Oklahoma, which is then followed by California, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. About a quarter of the tourists stays for one day, but the majority of visitors stays for more than five days, Mullins said.
Mullins spent some time of her presentation talking about the initiatives that the Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau took to increase visitor numbers. In fiscal year 2022, it funded 47 events, which produced 1,797 room nights and $192,997 in lodging revenue. For the future, it has already secured 2,995 tentative room nights and $321,663 in projected lodging revenue.
The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau also is launching a new Visit Lawton Fort Sill app for smartphones, as well as a digital marketing campaign with Hometown Media. It also offers kiosks in the Lawton Regional Airport, the Fort Sill Post Exchange and the Chamber of Commerce.
Furthermore, the bureau took the lead on events such as Holiday in the Park annual Christmas lights display, and hold the 2022 Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in the Park.
The goal is to expand displays and implement new attractions and events to increase tourism.
The lifting of restrictions across the country has helped with the rebound after the pandemic, and Mullins is optimistic about the future.
“Oklahoma was well positioned,” she said, pointing at the fact that more and more international travelers are visiting the Sooner State.
According to Mullins, international visitors typically travel to the East or West coasts during their first journey to the United States, but look for more authentic “inland” experience during their consecutive visits. A big chance for Oklahoma, whose main website TravelOK.com receives thousands of visits every year by online users from all across the globe, such as India, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and many more.
Although the total amount of online users on travelOK.com fell by 17 percent in FY 2022, the average amount of pages per sessions rose by over 31 percent, which means that users spent significantly more time on the website and checked out more webpages and information — a fact that Mullins contributes to improved content that her department has been working on.
TravelOK.com is only a small part of the travel promotions department’s efforts to get more people to spend their vacation in Oklahoma. Three TV campaigns, 43 billboards, 59 print ads, 28 digital campaigns, 4 different websites and 2 apps as well as 2 passports and 14 brochures, the Oklahoma Today magazine — and not to forget about various social media sites, accumulate for a combined total reach of over 1.1 billion impressions.
One of the specific efforts is the Discover Oklahoma YouTube channel with over 13,000 subscribers and far more than 1 million video views.
The Discover Oklahoma YouTube channel features events and locations such as the Holy City of the Wichitas, the Apache Casino Hotel, the Medicine Park Aquarium, Lawton axe throwing or Mutti’s German Restaurant. Interestingly, only 11 percent of viewers are from Oklahoma. More than 41 percent are from Texas, and 5 percent from Arkansas, followed by Kansas and California. This is another indication that Oklahoma’s charm appeals to potential visitors far beyond its borders.
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is also filming a new television campaign called Imagine That.
One problem: “Costs for film shoots has gone up,” Mullins said.
Several other digital campaigns are underway to promote Oklahoma in the world and attract more tourists. One of them: Advertising for the Sooner State, such as the National Route 66 Museum, is being displayed at one of the big screens at the Times Square in New York City with currently three 15-second clips per hour, as Mullins explained. Perhaps, this number could be increased to 6 per hour. Times Square is visited by far more than 60 million tourists every year. Oklahoma has less than 20 million.