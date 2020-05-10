OKLAHOMA CITY — Most people asked to define “critical infrastructure” would probably think first about things like airports, roads, bridges or flood control dams vital to keeping life flowing at a normal, well-managed pace.
Probably not many would think about meat processing plants.
But, Derrell Peel would. According to the professor of agribusiness at Oklahoma State University, the essential nature of meat processing facilities has been made obvious recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutdowns and slowdowns at numerous plants have put kinks in the nation’s complex food supply chain that will affect everyday consumers and inflict billions of dollars’ worth of damages on industries vital to Oklahoma and the rest of the country.
When rivers swell after big storms, a way to avoid catastrophe would be to release water through gates opened in flood control dams. Mother Nature wouldn’t care if for some reason gates couldn’t be opened. Water would still flow downstream and it wouldn’t take long for a disaster to develop.
It might be fair to compare meat processing plants to dams. The arrival of a sirloin steak at a restaurant or of a pound of ground beef at a supermarket depends on a continuous, smooth flow of work at meat processing plants.
COVID-19 has interrupted the flow, causing delays in the slaughtering and rendering of hundreds of thousands of animals at dozens of plants across the country. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, an estimated 5,000 employees have been infected and at least 17 have died from the coronavirus. Plants have responded with deep cleanings, by outfitting workers with personal protective equipment and by spacing them farther apart. Recognizing that meat production facilities do, in fact, amount to critical infrastructure, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday invoking the Defense Production Act to keep them open.
Peel did a study of the effects of COVID-19 on the cattle industry and concluded that by early April the pandemic had already cost the country $13.6 billion. Losses in Oklahoma were estimated at about $600 million. The ag-economist said worker illness has been the major disrupter at plants, but kinks also have resulted from the shift in demand for products away from restaurants and more toward retail sales. Panic buying by consumers also has affected the availability of meat in grocery stores.
“It’s certainly a mix (of factors leading to reduced availability and price fluctuations),” Peel said. “I’d say lack of product from a supply standpoint is the biggest. We just physically aren’t producing as much of the products. We’re seeing backlogs of cattle that can’t be processed and we’re adding to that total every day.”
Lori Campbell, whose family ranches near Arnett in northwestern Oklahoma, said bottlenecks in the system so far have affected mostly producers with animals that have reached market weight. If disruptions spread to more processing plants or persist for long, though, she said effects will spread more to stocker and cow-calf operations.
“It’s pretty scary right now,” she said. “It’s really those that are in the feedlots right now that are in a bind. They’re still eating. They’re still costing us money. Right now they have nowhere to go and the bills just keep coming in.”
Campbell said delays of even just a few weeks in moving finished animals to processing also can begin to diminish their quality.
According to Peel’s study, commissioned by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the pandemic already has affected production costs of more than 80 million head of cattle at various stages in the beef industry across the nation. Specifically, the cow-calf sector has sustained $3.7 billion in direct revenue losses and $4.4 billion in losses to breeding herd asset values, together representing 59.7% of total industry impact. The stocker sector has sustained $2.5 billion in losses, representing 18.2% of total industry loss. The feedlot sector has sustained a $3 billion loss, or 22.2% of the total.
“The challenge we see coming,” said Michel Kelsey, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, “is if we slow the packing side of things down enough we’re going to get more and more beef calves all over Oklahoma continuing to grow, and they’ll have to come to town eventually. We’ve got to keep these plants open so that we can keep this product flowing through, keep it in front of consumers and keep our industry viable.”
Processing disruptions also are affecting the pork and poultry industries.
Oklahoma Pork Council Executive Director Roy Lee Lindsey said the annualized loss for the U.S. pork industry so far has been estimated at $5 billion, or $37 per animal. For Oklahoma producers, that equates to a loss of about $300 million.
The pork industry in Oklahoma is large, he said, employing about 10,000 people and with fixed assets valued at more than $1 billion. The state’s breeding herd ranks as the fifth largest nationally, annually producing about 8 million-8.5 million pigs, or about 6% of the nation’s total.
Lindsey said the sixth-largest pork production facility in the country, owned by Seaboard Foods, is located in Guymon. So, far, operations there have not been disrupted by COVID-19. The state also has some smaller production facilities.
Facilities across the country normally process about half a million hogs daily, with maximum capacity of about 2.7 million per week. Last week, Lindsey said shutdowns or slowdowns at seven plants reduced production to about 1.99 million animals, leaving about 500,000 “with no place to go.”
Under normal circumstances, he said, it would be possible to reasonably predict on the day of arrival of most pigs in the world on what day they’ll be shipped off for processing 10 months later.
“This is a constant flow of animals,” he said. “Think of it as just-in-time delivery. I can keep animals for a short period of time, but not indefinitely.”
Lindsey said he is not aware of producers in Oklahoma having to euthanize animals because of system bottlenecks, but the industry has seen
it happen already.
“All of these decisions have to be made by the producers themselves. They are horrible decisions to have to make,” he said.
Poultry producers affected by the pandemic have faced the same tough circumstances. John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, said in a recent statement that processing plant shutdowns and slowdowns have resulted in forced “depopulating” at some poultry production facilities.
“Farmers across the nation simply will not have anywhere to sell their livestock to be processed, when they could have fed the nation,” Tyson said in the statement. “Millions of animals – chickens, pigs and cattle – will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities. The food supply chain is breaking.”
Steve Metzer is a former employee of The Lawton Constitution.