SHAWNEE — First National Bank & Trust Co. announced that James P. Boggs has been named executive vice president.
Boggs brings to First National Bank more than two decades of experience in management and business development skills, according to a press release. Boggs has experience in branch development and other bank operations projects, prior to serving as a commercial relationship manager for the past 20 years and most recently as a Bank Market President.
As executive vice president, Boggs will assist with the strategic growth of the bank, and continue to serve businesses in the commercial, industrial, real estate, medical, and oil and gas industries, according to the press release.
Boggs was raised in Okeene and was an honors graduate of Oklahoma State University. He holds a degree in Business from the Spears School of Business and serves on the OSU Foundation Board of Governors. He and his wife, Dayna, reside in Edmond and have two daughters, Lora and Ana Grace.
First National Bank & Trust has branches in Lawton, Granite and Mangum.