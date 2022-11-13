A City of Lawton development authority has agreed to release a lien on the first restaurant built in the downtown redevelopment area, allowing the developer to sell the site to a third party.

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) agreed two weeks ago with a request from FTG Brown LLC to release a lien on the property after a final determination of how much of LEDA’s subordinate mortgage has been satisfied. That determination came Friday, when the authority agreed with negotiations that set the final debt at $97,356.96