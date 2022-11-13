A City of Lawton development authority has agreed to release a lien on the first restaurant built in the downtown redevelopment area, allowing the developer to sell the site to a third party.
Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) agreed two weeks ago with a request from FTG Brown LLC to release a lien on the property after a final determination of how much of LEDA’s subordinate mortgage has been satisfied. That determination came Friday, when the authority agreed with negotiations that set the final debt at $97,356.96
FTG Brown, owned by Mike Brown, purchased the property for what is now Bricktown Brewery from LEDA in 2019. LEDA had secured the 62,322-square-foot tract at Northwest 2nd Street and West Gore Boulevard from Collett Properties (developers of the Second Street project) for $348,333, “an amount equal to the incentive Collett would have received for development of the site,” officials said at the time.
Brown provided an initial payment of $39,551 and a promissory note of $154,391 to secure the property in September 2019. The development agreement with LEDA specified Brown would receive that value back in 10 years, if a restaurant remained operating on the site. City officials said the $154,391 was the difference between the fair market value of the tract and what it was purchased for, a concept that encourages development in deteriorating areas.
The popular restaurant has been operating for three years, and Brown wants to sell it, LEDA said. That means officials had to determine exactly how much of the $154,391 Brown still owed.
Discussion had arisen because Brown was allowed to claim a credit against that $154,391 equal to the value of the sales tax paid on materials needed to build the restaurant. The developer claimed $1.2 million in costs, but city finance officials say they were only able to verify about $533,000. Based on 2 percent sales tax claimed for LEDA, city officials said $10,716 could be removed from the $154,391 lien.
City and FTG Brown officials didn’t agree on that final figure, and LEDA directed city finance staff to determine the amount that could be subtracted from the lien so it can be removed from the property and the restaurant sold. LEDA officials said Brown has several options for paying the remaining debt, including placing a like amount in escrow for seven more years.
LEDA Chairman Fred Fitch said Brown agreed to the final determination, which requires him to place $97,356.96 into an escrow account; in exchange, LEDA will release its lien. The amount reflects three years of performance credit ($46,371.30) and $10,716.74 in remitted sales tax. In addition, LEDA will release one-seventh of the principal and interest earned on the escrow account each year, after verifying the site still meets the development agreement (a sitdown restaurant must be operating there). The amount reflects the years remaining in the original agreement.
LEDA had to take action because the debt is included on the property.
“It’s a full-on lien,” said LEDA consultant Richard Rogalski, of a lien that “runs with the land.”