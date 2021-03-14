OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it is placing top priority on preparing for implementation of the new federal COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed Thursday.
The new $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package will extend the federal unemployment benefits available to Oklahomans, including extensions, through Sept. 6 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and for the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.
“After President Biden signs the new relief bill, OESC must receive detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) before we can begin distributing the extended benefits,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “Once we receive the U.S. DOL guidance, we will work as quickly as possible to implement changes needed to process claims and provide benefits to Oklahomans in need. We’ve already begun preparing our systems and staff members as much as possible and are laser focused on getting these new benefits out. We are continuing to monitor the situation at a federal level, and we will provide updates to claimants as we receive information.”
Included in the COVID relief plan are $1,400 direct payments to eligible Americans. Extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid was set to expire today.
The IRS and Treasury Department are working hard to get payments out, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday in a press conference.
“This is of course just the first wave, but some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend and payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks,” Psaki said.
OESC also reports a decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 37th consecutive week.
For the week ending March 6, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 5,558, a decrease of 1,635 from the previous week’s revised level of 7,193.
Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 6,377, a decrease of 410 from the previous week’s revised average of 6,787. The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 27,555, a decrease of 7,839 from the previous week’s revised level of 35,394. Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 33,032, a decrease of 2,524 from the previous week’s revised average of 35,556.