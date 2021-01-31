OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a continued decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 31st consecutive week.
“We are encouraged to see the drop in continued claims for the 31st consecutive week. There was a significant drop in continued claims from last week, but we do expect to see a correction in reporting from the U.S. Department of Labor that will increase claims but still show a decline,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Our staff has worked incredibly hard to help claimants in need. In less than a year since last March, we have paid out over $4 billion in benefits.”
Continued Assistance Act
On Jan. 25 and 26, OESC paid out Continued Assistance Act (CAA) benefits to eligible claimants. In this round of payouts, the agency paid out more than $240 million.
If a claimant believes they are eligible for CAA benefits and did not receive benefits, they should visit https://oklahoma.gov/oesc and use the virtual agent to report the issue. OESC is working to fix any issues with payments as they are reported.