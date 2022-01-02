Lawton building permits approached $9 million in November thanks to government and tribal construction, retail projects and revived new home construction.
Commercial permits totaled $6.1 million and nine new home permits accounted for $2.275 million.
The largest permit, valued at $3 million, was for renovations at the Douglass Learning Center for the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center, which will give Lawton Public Schools a dedicated professional development site for the first time in many years.
Johnson was the last principal at Douglass, the city’s historically Black secondary school, and later was deputy superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.
The Comanche Nation received a $1.81 million permit for construction of its 8,294-square-foot Lawton Early Childhood Development Center at 206 SW 8th. The center, which will be open to any family, is expected to be complete by the middle of this year.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $500,000, was for a Take 5 Oil Change shop at 4001 Cache Road.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $56,000 remodeling permit to convert the former EZ GO convenience store at 2402 W. Gore into a Yummy Yummy Grocery;
•A $50,000 remodeling permit for Country Cafe at 2602 W. Lee;
•A $50,000 permit for a fence at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport;
•A $15,819 permit for a fire alarm system for the new Biomat plasma collection center in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road;
•A $15,000 permit to remodel the laboratory waiting area at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore; and
•A $10,00 permit for a fence at Pat Henry Elementary School, 1401 NW Bessie.