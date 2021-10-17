Cellphone towers may become more common in and near residential areas, areas after the City of Lawton set a formal policy into place.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a new city code for placement of above ground small cell communications facilities, to include towers. While city code contains provisions governing underground placement of such facilities and telecommunication towers on private property, it does not address the small towers that are growing in popularity.
“We feel like we have a solid ordinance for this,” said Charlotte Brown, code plans supervisor, about efforts city staff have been making for years to create an ordinance to address requests that are increasing in frequency.
Brown said the small facilities are required to deliver 5G coverage in areas that are difficult to serve. City administrators have said they expect to receive even more requests than they already have had as 5G coverage increases in popularity. City officials said that due to the number of cell facilities needed to provide adequate coverage, those facilities typically are installed in city rights of way, which can include parks.
The ordinance, which will go into effect in 30 days, defines right of way as any public lands, rights of way and easements owned and controlled by the City of Lawton. The new requirements do not apply to those who hold a franchise with the City of Lawton or those who install, build or operate a television cable system.
The new ordinance allows applicants to secure revocable permits to place and operate small cell facilities on city property. Revocable means the city has the right to suspend its permission, meaning equipment would have to be removed.
Among the requirements is one that specifies all facilities “shall harmonize with the area in which they are located and shall be monopoles.” Council members made that decision earlier this summer when they approved placement of a monopole cell tower in Fred Bentley Park at Northwest 40th Street and Columbia Avenue. That particular monopole — meaning, a single base without legs or guy wires — will have the appearance of a pine tree, to blend into the treeline on the north side of the park.
Monopoles tend to be shorter than traditional cell towers, and the ordinance specifies facilities may not be any taller than 50 feet above ground grade (although carriers may apply for an exception that would allow up to 75 feet).
Other requirements include a design to withstand a wind speed of 130 miles per hour (which falls into the F2 tornado category) and a location within an enclosure of not more than 6 cubic feet in volume (an exception may be granted allowing up to 9 cubic feet). Facilities must be maintained by the owner and failure to maintain the structural integrity will result in forfeiture of the revocable permit.
In addition, facilities may not be placed on an arterial or closer than 10 feet to a public sanitary sewer main, and on the opposite side of the street from a public water main (an exception may be provided). They also must be placed between 4 feet and 8 feet from the curb, depending on the posted speed for the adjacent street. Facilities may not impede existing or planned sidewalks. Applicants also must hold written permission from the adjacent property owner.
The ordinance comes with associated fees, including a $500 fee for initial application for all facilities; $100 per location/facility review fee; a $30 per hour inspection fee; and a $250 per facility annual use fee.