New homes accounted for more than half of the value of building permits the City of Lawton issued in October.
The city issued seven permits for new homes valued at $2.586 million; total value of all permits was $4.875 million.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $500,000, was to Bellino Enterprises to remodel 4,910 square feet of office space at 4202 W. Lee.
Lawton Public Schools received a $250,000 permit to remove portions of the damaged stone wall on the south side of Ron Stephens Stadium, 1401 NW Bell. The stadium was built by the WPA in 1936.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $161,500 permit for a new roof for Cedar Crest Manor, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.;
•Permits totaling $140,000 to upgrade T-Mobile cell towers at 2612 SW Jefferson, 145 NE 20th, 2114 NW Lincoln and 4105 W. Lee; and
•A $23,163 permit for a roof for Journey Productions, 3701 S. 11th.