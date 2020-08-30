A City of Lawton trust authority established to focus exclusively on a new economic development project is scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday.
City Council action created the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority last week, the first city trust authority created by that entity in 15 years. The nine-member trust authority was created to control and guide development of the FISTA, supporters said.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the nine-member board, said he expected the authority to begin its work as soon as possible because there is interest in the innovation park from military defense contractors and federal legislators have told City of Lawton officials “to get rolling.” The FISTA Development Trust Authority will replace the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) as the lead agency dealing with FISTA.
The FISTA is designed as a technology park for defense contractors to support two of the U.S. Army’s top priorities that are housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fires, and integrated and missile defense.
Burk said among the authority’s first priorities will be designating a site to house FISTA. That site had been expected to be the Fairmont Creamery east of downtown, but LEDC members terminated the contract of sale Aug. 21, saying engineering and environmental studies and an architectural review showed the “cost and time to build this (structure) out will not fit into the schedule we anticipate we need to have at this time,” said Clarence Fortney, who chairs the LEDC’s FISTA Committee.
Fortney is one of four LEDC members who also are members of the new trust authority, serving with LEDC Chairman Ron Nance, former chair Phil Kennedy and member Barry Ezerski. Other trustees are Burk, Albert Johnson Jr., David Madigan, Mark Brace and Bridget Randle.
LEDC President Brad Cooksey and FISTA project manager James Taylor said the group would be proceeding to Plan B in terms of finding a new FISTA site, but could not comment on those plans. But, the men said officials remained committed to finding a new location immediately because of interest in the project. Officials said earlier this year that at least 14 contractors had looked at the concept and Burk said Tuesday that at least two defense contractors had signed letters of interest.
Burk said the council created the trust authority to focus exclusively on the FISTA and its tenants, letting the LEDC deal with other economic development projects.
The FISTA trust authority’s duties and powers are specified by the trust indenture that council members approved Tuesday, the same process followed for other trust authorities. That indenture sets the City of Lawton as the trust’s beneficiary, but specifies the city will have no legal title, claim or right to the trust estate, and cannot demand distribution, transact business for the trust or direct actions. Should the trust dissolve, the city would be the beneficiary of any benefits.
By definition, the trust’s duties will include:
• Employing a director or others to accomplish the trust’s mission.
• Finance, refinance, acquire, establish, develop, construct, enlarge, improve, extend, maintain, equip, lease, furnish, supply, provide, hold, store, operate and administer facilities, properties, buildings and improvements.
• Retain architectural, engineering and other firms to prepare studies, plans, structural integrity reports, specifications, cost estimates and feasibility reports.
• Enter into contracts for the sales of bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness/obligations, to include retaining a financial adviser, and paying the associated costs.
• Enter and execute, purchase, lease or otherwise acquire property, contracts and other actions, and pay for them.
• Make and change investments, convert real into personal property, lease, improve, exchange or sell property; borrow money or renew loans; exchange or purchase property; and construct, improve, repair, extend, remodel and equip facilities.
• Make and perform contracts.
• Fix, demand and collection charges, rentals and fees for services and facilities.
• Buy and sell supplies, goods and commodities incident to the operation of trust facilities and properties.
• Collect and receive money, property or income, and distribute it.
• Hold title to property of the trust.
• Contract for furnishing of any services.
• Select appropriate depositories for the funds and securities.
The Trust estate is comprised of the funds and property in the hands of trustees and/or to be acquired, to include those furnished by the city’s governing body (the council voted in February to designate $2.5 million in Capital Improvement Program funding for FISTA). The trust indenture notes that bonds, notes or other evidence of indebtedness shall not constitute a debt of the city.
The trust indenture also defines the authority as being comprised of nine residents who live in the city limits, to include one representative each of the City Council, Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, LEDC, Lawton Economic Development Authority and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, plus three at large members. Three members will serve an initial term of one year (Kennedy, Brace, Randle); three for two years (Burk, Johnson, Fortney); and three for three years (Nance, Madigan, Ezerski).
Members will serve without compensation, and while the board may select a director, that person may not be one of their number.
By definition, the trust is to promote, create and grow an innovation park to support the FISTA “that fosters collaboration of high-technology industry, academia, defense and defense-related organizations” for the U.S. Army’s Cross-Functional Teams of Long Range Precision Fires, Air & Missile Defense, and Fort Sill’s FIRES Center of Excellence.”
Other duties range from expanding the local economy and economic base, to promoting dialogue among Fort Sill, Lawton, state and national leadership, to entering into contracts with federal and state government.