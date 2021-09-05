A proposed change in Lawton’s medical marijuana zoning regulations may help a local business owner after members of the City Planning Commission rejected his request for less restrictive commercial zoning.
The commission’s decision is only a recommendation — the City Council is the final authority — but it does offer another option for the business owner seeking C-5 General Commercial District zoning at 1925 W. Gore to expand.
The applicant, Thomas Curt Francias for Lamplighter Plaza LLC, wanted the C-5 zoning to permit non-chemical processing of medical marijuana products in conjunction with a dispensary. The problem is city code: the property holds a C-1 Local Commercial District zoning (the most restrictive), but existing city code specifies processing associated with medical marijuana may only be done in C-5 districts.
Commissioners ultimately rejected the rezoning request, in part because it constitutes spot zoning. Spot zoning means a smaller parcel is changed to a zoning different than the tracts around it. Granting the C-5 zoning would place the tract in the middle of what is now a C-1 area.
Under the original proposal, the entire entire complex at 1925 W. Gore would hold a C-5 zoning, but Suite A (the proposed site of the processing business) would be granted permission to operate under Use Permitted On Review, a process that approves a specific use for a specific site. The process comes with a binding site plan, meaning any change must come back to the planning commission and council for approval.
The applicant has said what the business will do is pack pre-rolls, meaning products already prepared. Packing them would allow the products to be sent to other dispensaries.
“The only thing we are doing there is non-chemical packing of pre-rolls and storing them there,” co-owner Darrell Brewer told commissioners at their Aug. 12 meeting, adding the expansion (which necessitates the C-5 zoning) was being done to provide better logistics for the business.
A proposal the City Planning Commission is expected to address at its Sept. 16 meeting may give the owners another route. If accepted by the commission and the City Council, the proposed change in medical marijuana zoning code would establish four tiers for those seeking a processing facility, ranging from a facility that does pre-rolls or adding medical marijuana to products without cooking, baking or extraction processes, to those using flammable extraction processes.
The least intense use (pre-rolls) would be permitted in more restrictive commercial zones, such as C-1, while the most intense would remain restricted to industrial zoning, under those proposals.