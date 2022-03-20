Comanche Nation construction

Workers from Comanche Nation Construction build a safe room at the nation’s new early childhood development center at 206 SW 8th.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

New construction permit activity was as cold as the weather in February.

Total permits were just over $2 million, and the city issued only one permit for a single-family home valued at $300,000.

The largest commercial permit, valued at $500,000, was for remodeling at the Stripes store at No. 2 S. 11th.

The Braum’s store at 4436 Cache Road purchased a $250,000 permit for remodeling.

Other larger commercial permits included:

•A $50,000 permit to remodel two units at Lincoln Villa Apartments, 1109 NW Lincoln;

•A $40,000 remodeling permit for office space at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;

•A $40,000 permit for a boathouse at Robinson’s Landing;

•A $32,579 permit to remodel office space at Dolls Plaza, 309 S. 11th;

•A $30,000 permit to update the Verizon cell tower at 2434 SW F;

•A $25,000 permit to Combat Medical Farmers for a marijuana growing facility at 1384 SE 1st;

•A $20,000 remodeling permit for Golden Rule States, 40 NE 25th;

•An $18,000 permit to upgrade the AT&T tower at 6404 W. Gore;

•A $16,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the Lawton Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan;

•A $12,000 permit for upgrades to the Sprint cell equipment at 6404 w. Gore; and

•A $10,000 remodeling permit for Magic Nails at No. 6 N. Sheridan.