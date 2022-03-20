New construction permit activity was as cold as the weather in February.
Total permits were just over $2 million, and the city issued only one permit for a single-family home valued at $300,000.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $500,000, was for remodeling at the Stripes store at No. 2 S. 11th.
The Braum’s store at 4436 Cache Road purchased a $250,000 permit for remodeling.
Other larger commercial permits included:
•A $50,000 permit to remodel two units at Lincoln Villa Apartments, 1109 NW Lincoln;
•A $40,000 remodeling permit for office space at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;
•A $40,000 permit for a boathouse at Robinson’s Landing;
•A $32,579 permit to remodel office space at Dolls Plaza, 309 S. 11th;
•A $30,000 permit to update the Verizon cell tower at 2434 SW F;
•A $25,000 permit to Combat Medical Farmers for a marijuana growing facility at 1384 SE 1st;
•A $20,000 remodeling permit for Golden Rule States, 40 NE 25th;
•An $18,000 permit to upgrade the AT&T tower at 6404 W. Gore;
•A $16,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the Lawton Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan;
•A $12,000 permit for upgrades to the Sprint cell equipment at 6404 w. Gore; and
•A $10,000 remodeling permit for Magic Nails at No. 6 N. Sheridan.