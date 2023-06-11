New building activity cooled in May as the City of Lawton issued permits for construction valued at $6.58 million, about half the value of April’s permits.
The city issued permits for three single-family homes valued at $700,000, down from 10 permits the previous month.
Commercial permits totaled $4.5 million, with two permits accounting for more than half that amount.
The largest permit, valued at $1.4 million, was for a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store at 2232 N. Sheridan.
The city also issued a permit, valued at just under $1.4 million, to update the air handling system in Shoemaker Education Center, 753 Fort Sill Blvd.
Lawton Public Schools also received a $400,00 permit for a new parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School, 601 SW Park.
Other large commercial permits included:
•Permits totaling $450,000 to remodel office space at 814 and 815 SW D for Logan’s Homes;
•A $218,510 permit to remodel units at Bellaire Apartments, 622 W. Bishop Road;
•A $125,000 permit for remodeling at Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road;
•An $86,000 remodeling permit for retail space in Lawton Town Plaza, 1901 N. Sheridan;
•A $50,000 remodeling permit at 7515½ Cache Road;
•A $40,000 permit to remodel WSW Car Wash at 302 N. Sheridan;
•A $37,500 remodeling permit for Kay Dee Day Care Center, 2206 SW E;
•A $30,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 3510 Rogers Lane; and
•A $15,000 permit to upgrade the AT&T cell tower at 2514 SW Jefferson.