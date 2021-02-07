ALTUS — Logan Nelson has joined NBC Oklahoma in Altus as vice president, lending officer.
He will be working directly with customers who need loans and those with existing loans.
“We are thrilled that a banker with Logan’s experience is joining NBC Oklahoma in Altus,” NBC Altus Market President Jeff Greenlee said. “He will be an excellent representative for us in the community and I know our customers will enjoy getting to know him.”
A Southwest Oklahoma native, Nelson comes to NBC from Liberty National Bank in Elgin, where he was a vice president and loan officer. He has a degree in agricultural business from Oklahoma State University.
Nelson grew up in Lawton and has strong family ties to Mangum, where he worked at a bank for five years after graduation from OSU and before moving to Elgin. Nelson and his father have a cow/calf operation in the Mangum area.