Speaker, author and consultant Kari Mirabal will bring her networking expertise to Lawton next week when she presents “Network Smarter: Top 10 LinkedIn Profile ‘Must-haves’” at Cameron University.
Mirabal’s appearance takes place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the McCasland Ballroom on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Center, located on the Cameron campus at West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street.
Mirabal, an international keynote and TEDx speaker, will share innovative networking strategies that can help professionals leverage the power of authentic connection. The former IT recruiter and LinkedIn SHERPA will draw on knowledge she has gathered through decades of experience working with clients that include Fortune 500 companies and executive leaders across the country and abroad.
Networking has unlimited potential, but only for those willing to take risks and work outside comfort zones to explore new possibilities, Mirabal said. Her company develops corporate programs, products, and presentations that benefit individuals and companies interested in earning new clients, increasing profits, and advancing careers through networking.
Mirabal said her presentation will share proven strategies for career transition success and how to attract hiring managers to LinkedIn profiles. It also will include strategies for building and sustaining powerful networks through traditional and online channels, plus ways to stand out in a competitive career market.
The event is sponsored by Cameron’s Business, Education, and Sports and Exercise Science departments and is open to the public at no charge. No pre-registration is required. Social distancing protocols are in place on the CU campus and face coverings are required.