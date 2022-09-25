STILLWATER — Specialists from Oklahoma State University Extension, the Noble Research Institute, the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association and those involved in the Oklahoma native pecan industry will share their knowledge of pecan management at the Native Pecan Harvest Field Day slated from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Flying G Ranch Pecan Orchard, 8102 E. 550 Road in Claremore.

“This event is open to anyone interested in learning about native pecan harvest or production,” said Becky Carroll, OSU Extension associate specialist for fruit and pecans. “This is a good opportunity for networking with other pecan growers and learning more about the pecan industry.”