STILLWATER — Specialists from Oklahoma State University Extension, the Noble Research Institute, the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association and those involved in the Oklahoma native pecan industry will share their knowledge of pecan management at the Native Pecan Harvest Field Day slated from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Flying G Ranch Pecan Orchard, 8102 E. 550 Road in Claremore.
“This event is open to anyone interested in learning about native pecan harvest or production,” said Becky Carroll, OSU Extension associate specialist for fruit and pecans. “This is a good opportunity for networking with other pecan growers and learning more about the pecan industry.”
This field day is free and open to the public, but pre-registration by Oct. 11 is encouraged to help plan for the dinner served in the pecan grove. The meal is sponsored by Oklahoma AgCredit. Topics on the agenda include:
•Different types of harvest equipment
•Drying methods and how to check moisture
•Prolonged drought stress on native trees
•Disease pressure in 2022
•Oklahoma Food Freedom Act
Carroll said this event also will cover the effects of drought on this year’s harvest as well as the long-term effects on native trees.
The pecan industry is an annual contributor to Oklahoma’s economy. From 1994 to 2012, Oklahoma harvested an average of 17 million pounds of pecans each year with an average of 13.9 million pounds per year since 2012. Wholesale, that’s about $21 million annually over the last 10 years. Carroll said this does not include retail operations and value-added products.