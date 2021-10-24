Buoyed by a handful of large commercial projects, Lawton issued more than $11 million worth of building permits in September.
A slight uptick in new home construction also continued as the city issued eight permits for single-family homes valued at $1.52 million.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $3.35 million, was for a new Tunnel Car Wash at 3408 Cache Road.
Also swelling commercial totals was a $2.2 million permit to remodel the former Verizon location at 5374 Cache Road to house an ambulatory surgery center.
Other large commercial permits included:
A $537,196 permit to remodel the CT scan room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital;
A $500,000 permit to remodel the Burger King at 1102 W. Lee;
A $430,000 to construct a 23,178-square-foot self-storage building at Storage Depot, 2901 NW 40th;
A $214,607 permit for a new roof at Summit Apartments, 2302 NW 38th;
A 150,000 permit for the parking lot at the Fort Sill Federal Credit Union branch at 1614 NW 67;
A new telecommunications tower for AT&T at 4201 NW Columbia;
A $120,000 permit to remodel the first floor of the Insight Commercial Real Estate building, 622 SW D;
Permits totaling $90,000 to upgrade Dish Wireless towers at 2126 NW Lincoln and 116 E. Rogers Lane;
An $89,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 W. Ferris;
A $70,000 remodeling permit for the Lawton Community Health Center, 1202 NW Arlington;
A $60,000 permit for remodeling at the Wal-Mart at 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway;
A $60,000 remodeling permit for a cannabis grow facility at 1701 S. Sheridan;
Permits totaling 60,000 to upgrade U.S. Cellular towers at 1601 NW 40th, 207 NW Euclid, 6735 NW Atlanta, 609 S. Sheridan, 3798 E. Gore and 701 SW 82nd;
A $23,000 permit for remodeling at the Family Dollar at 3706 E. Gore;
A $15,000 permit for work on the driveway at MacArthur Middle School, 510 SE 4th;
A $15,000 remodeling permit for Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a rent-to-own chain, at 1001 N. Sheridan;
A $15,000 permit to remodel 1903 N. Sheridan for Fruitea Boba Tea; and
A $10,000 remodeling permit for a medical marijuana dispensary at 1302 W. Lee.