Storage R Us new construction

Workers place the steel framework on a new 35,800-square-foot storage facility for Storage R Us at 900 W. Rogers Lane.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Buoyed by a handful of large commercial projects, Lawton issued more than $11 million worth of building permits in September.

A slight uptick in new home construction also continued as the city issued eight permits for single-family homes valued at $1.52 million.

The largest commercial permit, valued at $3.35 million, was for a new Tunnel Car Wash at 3408 Cache Road.

Also swelling commercial totals was a $2.2 million permit to remodel the former Verizon location at 5374 Cache Road to house an ambulatory surgery center.

Other large commercial permits included:

A $537,196 permit to remodel the CT scan room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital;

A $500,000 permit to remodel the Burger King at 1102 W. Lee;

A $430,000 to construct a 23,178-square-foot self-storage building at Storage Depot, 2901 NW 40th;

A $214,607 permit for a new roof at Summit Apartments, 2302 NW 38th;

A 150,000 permit for the parking lot at the Fort Sill Federal Credit Union branch at 1614 NW 67;

A new telecommunications tower for AT&T at 4201 NW Columbia;

A $120,000 permit to remodel the first floor of the Insight Commercial Real Estate building, 622 SW D;

Permits totaling $90,000 to upgrade Dish Wireless towers at 2126 NW Lincoln and 116 E. Rogers Lane;

An $89,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 W. Ferris;

A $70,000 remodeling permit for the Lawton Community Health Center, 1202 NW Arlington;

A $60,000 permit for remodeling at the Wal-Mart at 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway;

A $60,000 remodeling permit for a cannabis grow facility at 1701 S. Sheridan;

Permits totaling 60,000 to upgrade U.S. Cellular towers at 1601 NW 40th, 207 NW Euclid, 6735 NW Atlanta, 609 S. Sheridan, 3798 E. Gore and 701 SW 82nd;

A $23,000 permit for remodeling at the Family Dollar at 3706 E. Gore;

A $15,000 permit for work on the driveway at MacArthur Middle School, 510 SE 4th;

A $15,000 remodeling permit for Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a rent-to-own chain, at 1001 N. Sheridan;

A $15,000 permit to remodel 1903 N. Sheridan for Fruitea Boba Tea; and

A $10,000 remodeling permit for a medical marijuana dispensary at 1302 W. Lee.