Additional federal funding will allow Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to repay its construction debt faster.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said that aviation-related funding in the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill has doubled the amount of federal funds the Lawton airport will receive over the next five years, beginning in 2022. While the airport normally receives about $1 million annually in Airport Improvement Program funding, that annual entitlement allocation will increase to $2,033,984 a year for 2022 through 2027.
While the additional funding is prompting the airport’s engineer to make plans to draft a new long-term capital improvements program, the most immediate benefit is a quicker repayment of the debt the airport’s governing board will incur to modernize its terminal. In October, the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority authorized the issuance of a $9.5 million revenue note to fund the next phase of terminal upgrades, which will range from a new secured passenger holding area to improvements at the front entrance.
The revenue note with Arvest Bank will function as a “line of credit,” allowing the airport to draw funds as needed (airport officials have said they intend to keep searching for grants and other revenue sources to help cover construction costs). The airport will repay the note debt with its annual federal allocation.
“We’ll be able to pay off the terminal much faster,” McNally said, of the increased funding.
McNally said the airport already has about $1 million in hand for the boarding gate project. The additional federal funding to be provided each year will clear the airport’s debt much quicker, rather than tying its annual federal funding allocation up for the next seven years.
There may be additional help on the horizon.
McNally said the same infrastructure bill also has set aside $100 million in discretionary funding for improvement projects for “non-hub primary terminals,” made available to qualified airports like Lawton through a competitive application process. Lawton has the advantage of already having design plans for its planned upgrades. Garver engineer Sean P. McGraw said Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport “is about the only ‘shovel ready’ non-hub primary terminal project within a few states.”
The airport and its engineer are ready to seek construction bids on that next round of work. Bids were to be opened last week, meaning the airport authority could award the contract at its January meeting, with a notice to proceed issued in mid-February.
Proposed work includes construction of a secured passenger holding area twice the size of the existing one and addition of a covered walkway between the terminal and aircraft; separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers and a larger TSA screening area; updated airline and car rental areas; relocating baggage screening equipment to an interior site; and a new canopy at the front entrance and reducing what is now six outside terminal access points to three vestibule doors.
McNally said in September that bids will determine how the project proceeds, an allowance made because of concerns about dramatic increases in the cost of construction materials and delays in delivery. The projects have been combined into a single bid package, but the package is configured to allow two project phases if necessary.