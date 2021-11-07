CenterPoint Energy said Thursday its Oklahoma customers could see an average increase of $24 per month in their natural gas bills when compared to last winter, due primarily to natural gas market conditions.
The utility serves about 100,000 customers in the state.
Based on expected natural gas commodity costs and normal winter weather, CenterPoint Energy’s Oklahoma customers can expect to pay on average $95 per month this winter during the five-month heating season of November through March, officials said. Last year’s average bill amount for the five-month period was about $71 per month.
The actual bill impact will vary by customer, depending on the size and age of the home, number of gas appliances, number of people in the household, thermostat settings, levels of insulation and other factors.
According to the Winter Fuels Outlook report issued in October by the U.S. Energy Information Administration: “On average across the United States, we expect prices for all fuels to be higher than in recent winters. Rising wholesale commodity prices for natural gas, crude oil, and petroleum products are being passed through to retail prices. Although we attribute price increases over the past year to several factors, the main reason wholesale prices of natural gas, crude oil and petroleum products have risen is that fuel demand has increased from recent lows faster than production.”
As a regulated utility, CenterPoint Energy does not mark up, or profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas in Oklahoma, officials said. Only gas costs actually incurred and approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are recovered from customers. Natural gas is a commodity bought and sold in a national deregulated market and prices fluctuate daily due to supply-and-demand pressures, officials said. CenterPoint Energy purchases natural gas on behalf of its customers and then passes those costs on to customers through a gas cost adjustment, which is listed on the bill as Gas Supply Rate.
“We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead,” said Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy vice president for Arkansas and Oklahoma. “Whether it’s payment assistance options or energy efficiency improvements, we’re available to help our customers manage their heating costs. It’s also important to remember that, even with higher natural gas prices this winter heating season, bills should still remain lower than customers experienced in the late 2000s when natural gas prices were at record levels nationwide.”