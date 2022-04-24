The Million Dollar Dames Investment Club will hold a free investment seminar on “Save to Invest.”
The seminar is part of a nationwide effort to promote April as Financial Literacy Month. The class will focus on the importance of taking charge of your financial future.
Topics include budgeting, controlling high-interest debt and setting financial goals. Members of the Million Dollar Dames Investment Club will talk about the importance of growing money using various investment ideas.
Attendees will be given a booklet, “Building Wealth” from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as well as worksheets to help with future financial planning.
The Million Dollar Dames Investment Club, made up of local women, is celebrating 30 years of investing.