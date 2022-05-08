Sales tax revenues in Medicine Park have increased 58 percent in the last seven years, while two new restaurants are on track to open by summer.
The activities are testament to economic activities that are bringing the community back to healthy life, adding sales tax support to the community while bringing in visitors in strikingly large numbers, said Noel Alsbrook and Candy Hanza, members of the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA). Both admit they planned to be only temporary residents of the community created early in the 1900s as a resort: Alsbrook said he moved to town for only three months 21 years ago, while Hanza says with a laugh that she’s in the 14th year of her one-year contract.
Both also illustrate the strong economic growth the community is experiencing; Hanza has been involved in multiple businesses; Alsbrook owns the Innhabit Tiny House Resort, a concept popular in other states, but the first of its kind in Oklahoma.
Alsbrook said today’s activity illustrates the cyclical nature of the tiny cobblestone town. Founded as a resort in 1908 by Elmer Thomas, the town has seen its activities wax and wane over the years.
“We’re at the height right now,” he said.
That activity can be seen in a variety of ways: Housing is selling for $300 a square foot, Hanza said, explaining that makes it difficult for someone to find a house in the town.
“Medicine Park has some of the most expensive land in Oklahoma,” Alsbrook said.
Town leaders plan a variety of activities through the year to lure weekend visitors, while Medicine Park also benefits from its proximity to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, which draws 2 million visitors a year. The result can be an incredible amount of people in a 300-resident town that is basically confined to an area 2-miles by 2-miles.
Alsbrook, a pastor, said he compares the town to a medium-sized church, with all the same types of problems.
“It’s an interesting dynamic,” he said, explaining “anything done in Medicine Park affects everyone.”
Increase in tax revenue
The surge in tourism is making life more comfortable, even as it presents challenges. The 58 percent increase in sales tax revenue means the city receives $60,000 to $70,000 a month in tax revenue, which is allowing the council to address problems such as the town sewer lagoon.
It’s going to get even better, Alsbrook said, adding Harley-Davidson will be opening in Medicine Park by summer, as will two new restaurants. And, this tiny resort community is ramping up to open for the summer, something that will bring more tourists to Medicine Park while giving residents a place to work.
Hanza said that in all, there have been 30 new businesses that have either opened in the last six months or will open in the next four months. And that is bringing more people to town.
It also is prompting actions, such MPEDA’s decision to buy a 10-passenger shuttle to help the town cope with its parking problem by bringing in tourists who park on the town’s outer edges, rather than downtown.
“We’re trying to maximize what we have,” Alsbrook said, explaining Medicine Park can only grow so much because of its landlocked nature (but he and Hanza joke they’d love to talk to anyone who wants to build a parking garage in town).
Hanza said the town also is looking at building quadraplexes, housing that could be rented to employees of town businesses so those workers could live in Medicine Park. Both said residents who don’t have a little bit of money won’t be able to afford to buy a place in town.
“We’re Red River, New Mexico, 20 years ago,” Alsbrook said.