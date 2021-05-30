OKLAHOMA CITY — A Marlow man has been named to a seat on the Oklahoma Bankers Association board of directors.
Keith Mansfield, The First National Bank, Marlow, joins six others who were named to the board of directors last week at the 123rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, held May 24-26 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City. They will serve three-year board terms.
Kyle Hughbanks, president of BancCentral in Alva, was inducted as chairman of the bankers association.
Hughbanks has been with the company since 1999. Prior to his position as president, he served for seven years as the executive vice president and farm representative. He earned a bachelor’s in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University. Hughbanks serves as chairman of REI Development Corp., REI Credit Committee, REI New Markets Investments, LLC., and the New Markets Advisory Board. He is also past chairman and a current member of Bill Johnson Correctional Center Advisory Committee. He has also has been involved with a number of outreach programs, including serving as board member for Northwest Family Service.
Bryan Cain, president and CEO of First National Bank & Trust of Shawnee, was elected as first vice chairman of the association. He will move into the vice chairman’s seat (currently occupied by Amada Alvidrez, regional retail manager for the Southwest Region of Equity Bank in Guymon) next year and into the chairman’s spot in 2022.