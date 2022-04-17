A handful of large commercial and government project pushed the value of construction permits past $10.2 million in March.
New home permits, beset by high raw material and other costs, remained at a low level. The city issued only two permits valued at $490,000 for new single-family homes.
Commercial permits totaled more than $9 million last month. By far the largest — valued at $5.5 million — was for remodeling of 100,000 square feet in Central Plaza, the downtown mall, formerly occupied by Sears. The work will convert the space into the first phase of the FISTA (Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) for military contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
The project, expected to be completed late this year, is supported by city funds and $1 million from the U.S. defense budget. Once funding has identified, FISTA will convert the former Dillard’s into FISTA 2.
The Lawton office of the The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control will have a new home with construction of a 7,500-square-foot building at 1010 S. Railroad. The permit is valued at $1.2 million.
The southwest corner of Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard is finally seeing development with a permit, valued at $926,000, for a new 2,279-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant at 3720 W. Lee.
Other larger permits included:
•A $390,000 permit for construction of an 48,348-square-foot overflow parking at Lawton Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 215 SE Interstate Drive;
•A $329,755 permit for installation of a pallet racking system for a warehouse constructed for TDB-BG Lawton LLC at 1310 SW Rex Madiera Road;
•A $120,000 permit for parking lots at Crossroads Youth and Family Services, 2402 SW E;
•A $100,000 permit for the shell of a 3,200-square-foot metal storage building at 611 NW 51st for the Lawton Country Club;
•A $95,000 permit for an awning for Hall Building Products, 811 SE 3rd;
•A $50,000 permit to work on the facade at Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road;
•A $49,500 permit to upgrade the AT&T Mobility cell towers at 914 NW 21st; and
•A $25,000 permit for upgrading the T-Mobile cell tower at 7503 Cache Road.