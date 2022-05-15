Officials at Central Plaza are trying to iron out the details that would allow them to erect Holiday in the Park’s ice skating rink inside the mall this summer.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority discussed their options with Intouch Management Services, the entity they hired to run the retail/food and common areas of the mall while the trust authority and its director operate the portions associated with the military defense contractor complex.
Jason Wells, of Intouch Management Services, outlined tentative plans for the skating rink with synthetic ice, put into place for the first time as part of 2021’s Holiday in the Park Christmas activities. The rink is owned by Holiday in the Park, now operated by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Some city officials have said they wanted the rink available for placement inside Central Plaza.
Unlike traditional ice rinks that come with temperature requirements and melting problems, synthetic ice is composed of polyethylene with a high molecular density that, coupled with ice panels, provides a self-lubricated surface. Such rinks are used by hockey teams to train, and residents who used Lawton’s rink in December said it provides an experience similar to “real ice.”
Wells said tentative plans are to set up the rink in the mall’s central commons area Saturday through July 2, after one of the mall’s tenants vetoed the idea of placing the rink on the west end of the mall. The idea is to open after school has let out for the summer, Wells said, of plans to make ice skating available as a summer activity.
“It will give people a reason to go into the mall in the summer,” said FISTA Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney.
But, officials have some details to work through first.
Wells said preliminary estimates to set up and maintain the rink are $20,000, but he thinks that cost can be lowered substantially. Part of that cost will be based on manning the rink as people use it; the more customers the rink draws, the more staff members will be needed for monitoring.
Wells said officials have estimated a $10 fee per person should generate enough revenue to cover costs. Holiday in the Park would have to maintain liability insurance on the complex.
“Those are issues we need to address,” he said.
Part of the negotiations would be that Holiday in the Park would receive the revenues generated by the rink, one of its fund-raising efforts to support the group’s lights and displays in Elmer Thomas Park. But, several FISTA members said since the mall was supplying the management staff, “we need a cut of it.”
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the rink has the potential to draw many people to the mall this summer, benefitting retailers by increasing foot traffic.
Wells said plans are to limit operations to noon to 6 p.m., hours that would allow set up and shut down without excessive staff overtime. Six p.m. also is the time the mall closes on Sundays, meaning operational hours would be consistent through the week, he said.