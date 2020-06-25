DUNCAN — Main Street Duncan, Inc. has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America™ program.
Each year, Main Street America recognizes Affiliate programs in recognition of their dedication to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach™, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
Main Street Duncan, Inc’s performance is annually evaluated by the Oklahoma Main Street Center which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
Being one of two of the oldest Main Street communities in Oklahoma and receiving the $20 million reinvestment reward are just a few of the accomplishments the program has achieved. The organization continues to grow by maintaining the mission of preserving and promoting the historic downtown Duncan district.