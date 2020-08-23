Sometimes you need to fix it if it’s not broke.
The Million Dollar Dames Investment Club of Lawton’s strategy isn’t broken — as of May 14 its stocks prices had risen 28 percent from purchase prices — but members decided it wouldn’t hurt to have an outside financial adviser take stock of the portfolio.
And then tell thousands of investors what he found out — good, bad and indifferent.
The club, founded in 1993, has been featured in BetterInvesting magazine before, and it’s won several awards in state portfolio contests.
Portfolio reviews are a staple of the magazine, which is distributed to members of the Investment Clubs of America of which the Million Dollar Dames are a part. Club President Beverly Wooley, who’s been a member since 1995, presented the idea for a review to the club.
“We are a conservative group and often find ourselves overweighted in large cap stocks,” Wooley told the reviewer. “We also have a tendency to hang onto a winning stock and not sell any shares, allowing it to become too large a portion of our portfolio.”
She admits to having a bit of trepidation about the project.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted somebody to write what they thought about it in the magazine,” she said.
But the club signed on, and Scott D. Horsburgh of Provident Investment Management took on the job of examining the club’s portfolio last spring. It was not the happiest time for stocks, which were battered by the pandemic-induced downturn. The S&P 500 had fallen by more than 1,000 points in March and had clawed back about only half of that by the middle of May.
The Million Dollar Dames aren’t day traders; they are committed to long-term investing by purchasing good companies and holding them. Members thoroughly research a stock and then present their findings at monthly meetings to determine whether to sell, hold, or buy. Members are assigned stocks to track to make sure they’re still meeting the club’s needs.
The portfolio had 14 stocks at the time of the review. Some are household names — like Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Southwest Airlines, PayPal, Coca-Cola and Visa. A few are known only to those in the industry and to investors.
Microsoft has been very, very good to the club, having risen 577 percent from its purchase price. Club members eventually decided to sell half its stake in the company and buy Veeva, another software company.
It wasn’t a decision made lightly. The stock was still performing well, but it had appreciated so much that it was almost 20 percent of the portfolio.
“We loved it,” Wooley said. “We talked about (selling) it for three or four months before we did it.”
Other big winners for the club were Visa (up 360 percent) and Apple (up 115 percent).
On the other side, the pandemic struck hard at two air travel stocks, Air Lease (which leases planes to airlines) and Southwest Airlines. Horsburgh said that in retrospect the club shouldn’t have had so much exposure to air travel but that those two companies were the best in their fields and should recover.
He was less enthusiastic about Exxon Mobil, which has fallen 43 percent with the decline in oil prices. Horsburgh said loyalty to energy stocks is understandable in Oklahoma, but the company’s “results have been on a downward trend for 12 years.”
“Be loyal to your family; stocks are a means to an end and you sell them when they stop serving their purpose.”
“I wasn’t surprised that he put that in the magazine,” Wooley said.
Horsburgh also was skeptical of the holdings of Coca-Cola and McCormick (the spice company) and recommended buying some other companies, such as FleetCor and Disney.
Although he found some stocks he didn’t like, “The rest of the portfolio is quite solid and that is saying something when 10 out of 14 holdings seem like quality growth candidates.”
Club members have followed some of his advice: They sold Cocal-Cola and purchased FleetCor. They ended up selling AirLease, Wooley said, because the stock was downgraded after Horsburgh’s analysis. They’ve passed on Disney so far but purchased FleetCor and added Amazon to the portfolio.
The club moves with deliberation, partly because of its evaluation system — “You have put a lot of time and a lot of energy” into evaluating stocks, said Ruth Dishman, a member of the club since 1995.
She thinks the exercise was worthwhile.
“I think there’s an inertia that takes over sometimes when you have a portfolio that seems to be working,” she said.
“This has caused us to stir the pot more than we might have done. … It at least makes you think about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it.”