On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released the names of all Oklahoma organizations that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans of $150,000 or more.
Funds from the program are provided by lending authorities, such as banks and credit unions, and guaranteed by the SBA. The funds may be used to cover payroll as well as rent and utilities. In Lawton, 93 businesses took advantage of the program, with dozens of businesses in the area also participating.
The PPP was established through the CARES Act and provided small businesses with up to eight weeks of funding. For many local businesses, the funds allowed them to maintain vital community services, continue to pay employees while they were on lockdown and keep up with utility payments.
Marie Detty Youth & Family Services received a PPP loan between $350,000 and $1 million which allowed the private, non-profit agency to not only maintain all of its 66 employees but continue to provide community services to vulnerable populations.
“We have been able to keep all of our services without any cuts,” Dianne Owens, the Executive director of Marie Detty said. “It was truly a blessing.”
Owens said that services like the New Direction’s Women’s Shelter, counseling services and the Emergency Youth Shelter were able to continue uninterrupted during the state lockdown because of the PPP loan.
“We had to spend a lot of money at the start of the pandemic getting proper supplies for our staff and clients, masks and sanitizers, that money helped relieve our budget for those supplies because we could spend it on payroll,” Owens said.
Kent Jester’s father started the Arrow Sign Company the same year he was born. Sixty-five years later, Jester runs the family-owned business. Arrow Sign Company received a PPP loan of between $150,000-350,000, money that ensure his 19 employees could be maintained.
“Our response early on was to cut all our hours in half. We were providing a vital service at the time, making sneeze guards, we continued to operate but at half capacity,” Jester said. “It helped us pay everyone as if they were working full-time hours, we didn’t want to get into a situation where we had to lay anyone off, and we didn’t.”
At Goodwill of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas, whose corporate offices are located in Lawton and retail stores are located across the area, a PPP loan of between $350,000-1 million helped keep rent and utility payments caught up and low-income workers employed.
Missy Beets, the VP of Marketing and Public Relations with Goodwill of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas, said the company chose not to furlough workers during the lockdown.
“We paid (our employees) while they were at home and we made sure their benefits didn’t lapse in any form,” Beets said, “well as interest on our mortgages and rent so our landlords were not impacted, and we paid utilities with it.”
With stores in many towns across Southwest Oklahoma that employ workers near the base income, Beets said it was important that they kept them employed and paid during the lockdown.
“We maintained right around 200 jobs,” Beets said.
PPP loan data was provided to the public in order to maintain transparency, according to the SBA, and all PPP loans are subject to review. If companies are found to have used the money in good faith and within the guidelines established, they will not be required to repay the loans.