OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/1/2020 – Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/25/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 4,994 5,563 4,292

Feeder Cattle: 4,994(100.0%) 5,563(100.0%) 4,292(100.0%)

*** Final report *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs sold 3.00-6.00 lower, over 800 steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 3.00-6.00 lower, with exception of 800-900 lbs heifers mostly 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand moderate, good for feeder steers. Steer and heifer calves traded with a lower undertone as demand for un-weaned calves continues to get lighter as Fall weather is arriving. Quality attractive to average. Heavy rainfall and much cooler temperatures have swept across the trade area and are expected to stay for the remainder of the week and weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 49% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;343;343;182.50;182.50

14;447;447;169.00;169.00

27;453-460;458;168.00-175.00;170.31

31;523-525;524;160.00;160.00

66;519-546;541;145.00-157.00;147.09;Unweaned

94;556-594;580;136.00-145.50;139.24;Unweaned

6;642;642;145.00;145.00

52;625-642;633;130.00-137.00;135.32;Unweaned

67;673-681;676;141.50-142.50;141.94

20;670-697;690;134.00-142.00;135.94;Unweaned

44;733-737;735;139.25-140.00;139.57

21;725;725;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

165;755-790;775;133.00-138.00;136.56

491;803-844;825;130.50-143.25;136.17

162;878-889;882;128.50-135.00;131.34

70;905-939;911;126.00-134.50;132.87

106;1005;1005;126.25;126.25;Fancy

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;430-437;435;153.00-157.00;154.26

103;502-549;533;145.00-151.00;147.94

9;541;541;138.00-144.00;140.67;Unweaned

16;557-585;573;141.00-148.50;144.19

7;554;554;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed

50;556-597;591;133.50-144.00;135.14;Unweaned

5;610;610;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

50;652-674;662;134.00-141.50;137.41

16;655-684;671;133.50-135.00;134.14;Unweaned

206;703-748;722;135.50-138.50;137.89

75;861-888;870;122.50-136.50;126.74

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;576;576;134.00;134.00

9;571;571;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

8;659;659;132.00;132.00

14;744;744;129.00;129.00

85;984;984;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;342;342;154.00;154.00

14;437;437;143.00;143.00

8;450;450;144.00;144.00

88;504-539;524;137.00-143.00;139.29

66;553-597;573;133.00-137.00;134.33

21;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

292;608-631;622;133.00-141.00;139.35

7;606;606;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

136;654;654;136.00;136.00

8;694;694;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

193;701-749;711;126.00-132.00;130.78

114;761-775;767;124.50-125.00;124.76

86;824;824;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed

145;859-896;865;126.00-130.00;126.71

26;908;908;117.00-118.00;117.31

5;1016;1016;105.00;105.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

43;420-448;434;134.00-143.00;138.44

8;443;443;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

17;497;497;135.00;135.00

70;526-543;539;130.00-136.50;132.16

47;500-524;515;120.00-129.00;125.10;Unweaned

69;572-599;582;128.50-135.00;131.50

11;633;633;128.00;128.00

13;622-628;626;120.00-123.00;121.85;Unweaned

58;663-693;684;120.00-126.00;123.02

32;680;680;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed

13;674;674;125.50;125.50;Unweaned

260;700-715;711;126.00-129.50;128.83

50;751-783;770;122.00-123.00;122.60

33;816;816;122.00;122.00

22;988;988;115.00;115.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;395;395;135.00;135.00

7;584;584;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

11;600;600;127.00;127.00

32;662-691;679;110.00-119.00;114.46

8;821;821;119.00;119.00

12;852;852;115.00;115.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;471;471;150.00;150.00

6;618;618;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

10;676;676;145.00;145.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;381;381;156.00;156.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;399;399;130.00;130.00

