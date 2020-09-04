OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/1/2020 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/25/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,994 5,563 4,292
Feeder Cattle: 4,994(100.0%) 5,563(100.0%) 4,292(100.0%)
*** Final report *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs sold 3.00-6.00 lower, over 800 steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 3.00-6.00 lower, with exception of 800-900 lbs heifers mostly 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand moderate, good for feeder steers. Steer and heifer calves traded with a lower undertone as demand for un-weaned calves continues to get lighter as Fall weather is arriving. Quality attractive to average. Heavy rainfall and much cooler temperatures have swept across the trade area and are expected to stay for the remainder of the week and weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 49% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;343;343;182.50;182.50
14;447;447;169.00;169.00
27;453-460;458;168.00-175.00;170.31
31;523-525;524;160.00;160.00
66;519-546;541;145.00-157.00;147.09;Unweaned
94;556-594;580;136.00-145.50;139.24;Unweaned
6;642;642;145.00;145.00
52;625-642;633;130.00-137.00;135.32;Unweaned
67;673-681;676;141.50-142.50;141.94
20;670-697;690;134.00-142.00;135.94;Unweaned
44;733-737;735;139.25-140.00;139.57
21;725;725;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
165;755-790;775;133.00-138.00;136.56
491;803-844;825;130.50-143.25;136.17
162;878-889;882;128.50-135.00;131.34
70;905-939;911;126.00-134.50;132.87
106;1005;1005;126.25;126.25;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;430-437;435;153.00-157.00;154.26
103;502-549;533;145.00-151.00;147.94
9;541;541;138.00-144.00;140.67;Unweaned
16;557-585;573;141.00-148.50;144.19
7;554;554;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
50;556-597;591;133.50-144.00;135.14;Unweaned
5;610;610;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
50;652-674;662;134.00-141.50;137.41
16;655-684;671;133.50-135.00;134.14;Unweaned
206;703-748;722;135.50-138.50;137.89
75;861-888;870;122.50-136.50;126.74
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;576;576;134.00;134.00
9;571;571;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
8;659;659;132.00;132.00
14;744;744;129.00;129.00
85;984;984;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;342;342;154.00;154.00
14;437;437;143.00;143.00
8;450;450;144.00;144.00
88;504-539;524;137.00-143.00;139.29
66;553-597;573;133.00-137.00;134.33
21;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
292;608-631;622;133.00-141.00;139.35
7;606;606;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
136;654;654;136.00;136.00
8;694;694;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
193;701-749;711;126.00-132.00;130.78
114;761-775;767;124.50-125.00;124.76
86;824;824;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
145;859-896;865;126.00-130.00;126.71
26;908;908;117.00-118.00;117.31
5;1016;1016;105.00;105.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;420-448;434;134.00-143.00;138.44
8;443;443;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
17;497;497;135.00;135.00
70;526-543;539;130.00-136.50;132.16
47;500-524;515;120.00-129.00;125.10;Unweaned
69;572-599;582;128.50-135.00;131.50
11;633;633;128.00;128.00
13;622-628;626;120.00-123.00;121.85;Unweaned
58;663-693;684;120.00-126.00;123.02
32;680;680;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed
13;674;674;125.50;125.50;Unweaned
260;700-715;711;126.00-129.50;128.83
50;751-783;770;122.00-123.00;122.60
33;816;816;122.00;122.00
22;988;988;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;395;395;135.00;135.00
7;584;584;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
11;600;600;127.00;127.00
32;662-691;679;110.00-119.00;114.46
8;821;821;119.00;119.00
12;852;852;115.00;115.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;471;471;150.00;150.00
6;618;618;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
10;676;676;145.00;145.00
BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;381;381;156.00;156.00
BULLS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;399;399;130.00;130.00