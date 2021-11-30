Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/29/2021 – Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/22/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 12,000 9,605 10,159
Feeder Cattle: 12,000(100.0%) 9,605(100.0%) 10,159(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00 -5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves 4.00 - 6.00 higher with instances 15.00 higher. Demand very good. Quality average to attractive. Demand again very good for all classes. Christmas seemed to have come early to feeders last week as slaughter cattle prices jumped to 140.00. Large kills are expected over the next couple of weeks as packers look to build inventory for the holidays. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
41;316-349;341;205.00-223.00;215.25
97;355-398;381;208.00-229.00;218.89
38;355-357;356;236.00-239.00;237.02;ThinFleshed
82;403-443;423;195.00-222.00;207.55
188;451-489;473;197.00-218.00;208.28
315;500-541;529;173.50-189.50;180.07
20;508;508;194.00-195.00;194.65;ThinFleshed
475;553-599;581;161.00-187.00;173.87
33;554;554;178.00;178.00;Unweaned
317;600-648;622;156.00-173.50;165.34
616;652-694;674;155.00-171.50;160.86
377;704-747;719;153.00-171.00;161.49
59;703-731;711;155.50-166.00;159.66;Unweaned
336;759-796;768;156.00-173.10;162.95
158;804-849;829;156.00-164.00;161.28