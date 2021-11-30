Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/29/2021 – Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/22/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 12,000 9,605 10,159

Feeder Cattle: 12,000(100.0%) 9,605(100.0%) 10,159(100.0%)

*** Add Mid-Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 3.00 -5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves 4.00 - 6.00 higher with instances 15.00 higher. Demand very good. Quality average to attractive. Demand again very good for all classes. Christmas seemed to have come early to feeders last week as slaughter cattle prices jumped to 140.00. Large kills are expected over the next couple of weeks as packers look to build inventory for the holidays. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

41;316-349;341;205.00-223.00;215.25

97;355-398;381;208.00-229.00;218.89

38;355-357;356;236.00-239.00;237.02;ThinFleshed

82;403-443;423;195.00-222.00;207.55

188;451-489;473;197.00-218.00;208.28

315;500-541;529;173.50-189.50;180.07

20;508;508;194.00-195.00;194.65;ThinFleshed

475;553-599;581;161.00-187.00;173.87

33;554;554;178.00;178.00;Unweaned

317;600-648;622;156.00-173.50;165.34

616;652-694;674;155.00-171.50;160.86

377;704-747;719;153.00-171.00;161.49

59;703-731;711;155.50-166.00;159.66;Unweaned

336;759-796;768;156.00-173.10;162.95

158;804-849;829;156.00-164.00;161.28